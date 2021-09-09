Advertisement

Investigation underway after law enforcement vehicle stolen

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two multiple vehicle accidents occurred this afternoon, both involving a stolen De Beque Marshall’s vehicle.

Currently one westbound lane is blocked on I-70 near Exit 42 (near Palisade).

The following information was provided by Colorado State Patrol:

An initial traffic stop was made by a De Beque Marshall this afternoon. The traffic stop occurred at Mile Marker 55.

During the traffic stop, the individual who was pulled over stole the De Beque Marshall’s vehicle.

A vehicle chase ensued and there was a pursuit by law enforcement.

Two accidents occurred during the car chase.

The first accident occurred at the Beavertail Mountain Tunnel and involved three vehicles.

The second accident occurred at Mile Marker 41. Two vehicles and a camper trailer were involved. The second accident also resulted in the end of the pursuit.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating all criminal charges related to this incident.

