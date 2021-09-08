Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 7th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Girls Volleyball, Softball, Boys Soccer, GJ Rockies and Colorado Rockies.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Volleyball

Grand Junction Central vs Fruita Monument 6-25, 9-25, 17-25 0-3

Montrose vs Grand Junction 25-22, 25-12, 25-13 3-0

Varsity Softball

Eagle Valley vs Palisade 0-12

Varsity Boys Soccer

Durango vs Grand Junction Central 4-0

Pioneer Baseball League

Rocky Mountain Vibes vs Grand Junction Rockies 8-6

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies 12-3

