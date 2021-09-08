Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 7th
Highlights and Scores from Girls Volleyball, Softball and Boys Soccer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:12 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have highlights and scores from across the Western Slope; Girls Volleyball, Softball, Boys Soccer, GJ Rockies and Colorado Rockies.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Volleyball
Grand Junction Central vs Fruita Monument 6-25, 9-25, 17-25 0-3
Montrose vs Grand Junction 25-22, 25-12, 25-13 3-0
Varsity Softball
Eagle Valley vs Palisade 0-12
Varsity Boys Soccer
Durango vs Grand Junction Central 4-0
Pioneer Baseball League
Rocky Mountain Vibes vs Grand Junction Rockies 8-6
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies 12-3
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.