Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into new Fruita sculptures (Photo Credit: David Jones)
20-year-old crashes vehicle into Fruita roundabout
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Hit and run on 16 year old on bike
Hit and run involving 16-year-old boy
Photo courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation
Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Latest News

Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Name revealed of child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Press conference held to appeal water quality ruling
Water quality ruling to be appealed
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M....
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts