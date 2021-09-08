Repair projects beginning for national forests, including those in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests have begun initiating implementation of the Great American Outdoor Act, to address maintenance for many facilities, infrastructure and improving access and visitor experiences.

This, in partnership with the National Forest Foundation, Southwest Conservation Corps, Western Colorado Conservation Crop, Gunnison Trails Group and Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association.

The GAOA focuses on improving forest and rangeland conditions, as well as reducing wildlife risk and increasing the forests’ resiliency. Some of the first reconstruction projects that are being implemented are nonmotorized trails.

“These projects will help restore lost access to vast areas and improve water quality on the GMUG,” said Forest Supervisor, Chad Stewart. “I am very pleased to see this trail work getting accomplished thanks to Great American Outdoors Act funding. Without this funding, these projects would not be possible.”

Work has begun on several trails, including the Dallas, Coal Creek, Sun Park, and Trail Riders Trails. Some of the reconstructions projects included, replacing retaining walls, installing new drainage systems and widening trails.

In 2021fiscal year, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests were awarded $7 million to make the necessary repairs. The Forest expects to receive additional funding in the 2022 fiscal year to complete additional projects at Lake Irwin Campground, Little Bear Campground, Deer Lakes Campground, Blue Lakes Trailhead and the Alpine Tunnel and road. Further additional projects which will be funded for replacing fencing around campgrounds and replace multiple toilets across the forests.

