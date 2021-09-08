Registration now open for Delta Health blood draw

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Health is hosting their annual blood draw and flu shot clinic. The clinic will run from Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 16 at Delta Middle School located at 401 East 10th St.

“We are thrilled to have the blood draw days back this fall along with our annual flu clinic so that we can continue to provide this much-needed service for our community,” said Jacque Davis, Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations for Delta Health. “A huge thank you to the Delta County School District for allowing us to host the blood draw event at the middle school during their break. This large space will allow us to accommodate people safely and efficiently.”

Blood Draws

Registration for blood draws is now open and can be completed online or by calling 1 (800) 217-5866 anytime Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins for blood draws will not be accepted. Appointment slots are available Wednesday through Saturday from 6 to 11:30 a.m. Delta Health is asking attendees to arrive right at their appointment time and not earlier.

Blood draw prices will vary depending on the type of blood test that is ran.

Flu Shots

Flu shots of regular and high doses will also be offered to attendees after they get their blood drawn. No appointment is required for flu shots.

Flu shots are free with most insurances, but if not covered, cash and checks will be accepted. Regular flu shots are $20 for individuals 18 and older. High dose flu shots are $60 for individuals 65 and older.

To register for a blood draw, please click here or call 1 (800) 217-5866.

