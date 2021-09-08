Advertisement

Redistricting in Colorado

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Independent Redistricting Committee has released a revised congressional district map recently with some notable changes in the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts. These changes to the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts could put Republican Representative Lauren Boebert in a race against Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse.

In the latest proposed map, the 2nd District now extends from Boulder and Larimer counties to Moffat and Garfield and is going to go all the way up to that congressional district of the state, which is a very different population than what we’ve historically thought of as that 2nd district. The commission staff in charge of making this new map say they’ve already gotten feedback from people on the Western Slope that say they don’t like the layout that now lumps Mesa County together with liberal towns like Boulder.

So what does this mean for voters? If you are in Garfield county, even though you are right next to Mesa County you would no longer be in the same district. Supporters say the plus side is two congressional people will be representing the Western Slope. At least three of the proposed districts would favor Democratic candidates and two would favor Republican candidates, with three districts that would be competitive, according experts. Democrats currently hold four of Colorado’s seven congressional seats.

The congressional redistricting map must be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court by December 15.

