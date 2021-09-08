Advertisement

Investigations underway into child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

It could take weeks for some information to be released
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Authorities are providing more information about the death of a six-year-old girl from Colorado Springs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs.

The incident happened on Sunday. The Garfield Co. Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office, as well as the Colo. Dept. of Labor, are investigating. According to the Dept. of Labor, the ride at the center of all this, the “Haunted Mine Drop,” was inspected as recently as June of this year.

The Garfield Co. Coroner’s Office is saying a forensic pathologist observed multiple blunt force injuries in an autopsy conducted on Tuesday. The child’s name is not being released to the public at this at this time.

The news of this incident is affecting many in the Glenwood Springs community. According to resident Kevin Mahaffey, “I just want [the family] to know my heart goes out, my soul. It’s tough...it’s tough.”

“The final cause and manner of death are pending the completion of the full investigation,” according to the coroner’s office. The Dept. of Labor is saying the Division of Oil and Public Safety takes the lead in accident investigations at amusement parks. Third party inspectors will will be looking into the condition of the ride to find out more as well. It could be weeks before authorities release the full extent of these findings.

Inspectors were at Glenwood Caverns on Tuesday conducting assessments. The “Haunted Mine Drop” ride has been in operation since 2017, and has been in compliance with all regulatory requirements since then, according to Dept. of Labor.

Information from inspectors, operators, patrons, manufacturers, and more will go into the report’s conclusions.

KUSA in Denver is reporting that the park originally announced it would reopen tomorrow, but that it is now planning on opening its doors again on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Vehicle crashes into new Fruita sculptures (Photo Credit: David Jones)
20-year-old crashes vehicle into Fruita roundabout
Nathan Martinez, 28, faces numerous charges stemming from the pursuit and the subsequent...
Nathan Martinez, 28, arrested on drug, traffic charges
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Hit and run on 16 year old on bike
Hit and run involving 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Daniel Granberg, of Montrose, Colo., pictured above.
Daniel Granberg, 24, of Montrose, Colo., passes away atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
City of Grand Junction Mayor to host second coffee discussion
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Reopening of I-70 Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path and Grizzly Creek Rest Area
Mesa County Air Quality Health Advisory 9/8/21
Air Quality Health Advisory issued for Mesa County