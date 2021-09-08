9/11 tributes across the Western Slope
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In memory of 9/11, various organizations across the Western Slope are hosting their own tributes to honor those who lost their lives.
Delta, Colo.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
- Where: Technical College of the Rockies Campus located at 1765 Hwy 50
- All local fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical service agencies, as well as the public, are invited to attend.
Grand Junction, Colo.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Grand Junction Fire Department Administration Building located at 625 Ute Ave. (Meet at the memorial sculpture east of the building).
- The GJFD will take time to remember the lives of those who were lost. The department will also dedicate a new art piece sponsored by their recent fire academy.
