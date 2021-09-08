2021 Auction for Mesa County Partners closes tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Partners is doing their annual fundraiser to help at-risk youth a little differently this year.

This year the non-profit is doing an online auction. MCP has nearly 200 gift certificates up for bid, and around 100 items for sale. Online bidding will run through Thursday, Sept. 9 and conclude at 10 p.m.

Item pickup for bidding winners will begin on Friday, Sept. 10 from 12 - 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 11th from 9 - 11 a.m. Items can be picked up at 1169 Colorado Ave in the gym.

KJCT is proud to be named as one of the sponsors of the online auction. The proceeds will go to benefit at-risk youth in Mesa County.

