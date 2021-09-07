Vehicle crashes into Fruita roundabout

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the weekend, a vehicle crashed into the base of a newly built sculpture on the Fruita roundabout.

On Saturday, Sept. 4 around 11:30 p.m., a man crashed his car through the concrete barrier of the roundabout at the Fruita exit of I-70 eastbound.

Fruita Police Department responded to the incident. The police department believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. At this time, there is no word on if the driver was taken to the hospital or suffered any injuries.

