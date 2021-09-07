Unemployment benefits come to an end

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Unemployment benefits that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic ended this weekend, after nearly a year and a half. During the pandemic, the government provided extra help with unemployment benefits to help citizens ride out the storm. But as businesses slowly began to reopen, it had a strange side effect... some people did not want to go back to work, leaving restaurants and businesses short staffed. Now, experts don’t know what to expect since the benefits have ended, but they are hopeful this brings more people back into the workforce.

Multiple studies suggest adults are not working for a number of reasons including fear of getting or spreading COVID-19, parents who are without child care, and some people were receiving more in unemployment benefits than they would earn in available jobs. The impacts of not having enough workers are visible in all of our day to day lives. It may be seen in a variety of ways such as longer shipment times on products and less availability or longer wait times at your favorite restaurants.

The Mesa County Workforce Center staffs for all kinds of workers, across all kinds of industries. The variety can go from entry level up to very experienced and requiring education. The best way to get involved is to call them directly.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.