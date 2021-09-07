Advertisement

Reopening of I-70 Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path and Grizzly Creek Rest Area

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation announced the reopening of the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path as well as the Grizzly Creek Rest Area.

The two locations have been closed for over a month due to excessive amounts of rain causing debris fall and mudslides in the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar Area. The slides had caused infrastructure damage to I-70 Glenwood Canyon resulting in the closure of these locations.

“The slides in the canyon on July 29 and 30 knocked out water and electricity to the rest area as well as covered sections of the recreation path with substantial debris,” said Michael Goolsby, Incident Commander for the Grizzly Creek floods. “Our crews have been hard at work to reopen the rest area and a portion of the recreation path to the public. Clean-up efforts are ongoing throughout the burn scar area, but we appreciate the patience and support from the public.”

Currently, the path is open from Grizzly Creek west to Glenwood Springs. CDOT crews continue to make progress on clearing debris from other impacted areas of the recreation path and in the canyon as well.

For future updates on these locations, please visit cotrip.org/.

