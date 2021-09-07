New gun law requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen guns now in effect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The new Isabella Joy Thallas Act is now in effect, which requires gun owners to notify law enforcement in the event a gun is lost or stolen.

Gun owners now have five days from the time the firearm is found missing to report it to law enforcement. The bill’s sponsors hope the new legislation will prevent firearms from ‘getting in to the wrong hands’.

“Last session, we took historic action to prevent gun violence in Colorado, passing six commonsense laws that will help save lives,” said Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial. “The law going into effect today is an educational tool that will help keep firearms out of the wrong hands by setting an expectation for gun owners to report when their firearms are lost or have been stolen. No law will prevent every gun death, but we’ve seen that well-crafted policies--like Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law--save lives, and the Isabella Joy Thallas Act will, as well.”

Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law went into effect Jan. 1, 2020. That law give families, household members or law enforcement officers the ability to petition a court for a temporary extreme risk order. The petitioner must have sufficient evidence that a person poses a significant risk to themselves or others by having a firearm in their custody.

Bill sponsors say, The Isabella Joy Thallas Act was named in honor or Isabela Thallas, who was killed in June, 2020, by a stolen gun.

“Lost and stolen firearms are found at crime scenes across the country every day, and data shows that tens of thousands of firearms have been stolen in Colorado in recent years,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver. “Unreported lost or stolen firearms make our communities less safe, and it doesn’t have to be that way. Timely reporting of lost or stolen firearms saves lives, helps prevent crime, and it’s the simple and responsible thing to do if you realize your firearm is missing.”

A first offense for not reporting a lost or stolen firearm is a civil infraction, with a $25 fine, and a second offense, is a misdemeanor with a $500 fine. The law agency that receives any such reports, is required to enter information about the lost or stolen firearm into the National Crime Information Center database and further report the information to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

