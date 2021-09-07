Advertisement

Lincoln Park-Moyer pool and Fruita Community Center outdoor pool close for the season

Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool
Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Monday, September 6th, was the last day both the Lincoln Park-Moyer pool and the outdoor pool at the Fruita Community Center were open before closing for the season.

Although the outdoor pools have closed, the indoor pool at the Fruita Community Center and the indoor pool at Orchard Mesa will remain open year round for aquatics lessons & recreation.

We are told both outdoor pools had a record breaking season for swim lessons.

“We saw a great season this year at the outdoor pool,” said Fruita Fitness & Wellness Coordinator Victoria Retallack. “We had record numbers in all of our swim lessons. We had so many people coming through even just to relax & have a good time here at the facility.”

Grand Junction Parks & Rec is transitioning from the summer outdoor aquatics season at the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool to the fall indoor aquatics season at the Orchard Mesa Pool.

“It’s nice to have an indoor and outdoor pool here because we get to enjoy it during the summer being nice & warm & you get to jump in the outdoor pool & cool off,” said Retallack. “And then in the winter especially for kids you make sure they’re staying safe & keeping up to date.”

“I was involved in STARS camp & we came here twice a week,” said Alyanna Archuleta. “It’s nice to come here on hot days & it’s fun.”

To celebrate the end of summer, there will be 2 annual dog dayz events at the outdoor pools. The first will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7th from 5-7pm at the Fruita Community Center outdoor pool. The second will be held at the Lincoln Park-Moyer pool Sunday, September 12th. The pool will be open for small dogs from 10-11a.m. and will be open for all other dogs from 11-2p.m.

“I think it’s a great way to finish off the summer,” said Retallack. “You get to pay homage to your four legged friend who’s there with you through everything. This is just a nice dedicated way for them to have a great day socializing, catching balls, Frisbees, whatever their favorite toy is at the pool.”

To learn more about the 2 dog daze events, visit https://www.fruita.org/parksrec/page/dog-daze and https://allevents.in/grand%20junction/dog-days/200021500919909#:~:text=Dog%20Days%2C%20Lincoln%20Park%2DMoyer,September%2012%202021%20%7C%20AllEvents.in

To learn more about lessons at the Orchard Mesa indoor pool or to view the schedule, visit https://www.gjcity.org/1079/Orchard-Mesa-Pool-Hours-of-Operation

To learn more about lessons at the Fruita Community Center indoor pool or to view the schedule, visit https://www.fruita.org/parksrec/page/aquatics and https://www.fruita.org/parksrec/page/pool-schedules

