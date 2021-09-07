Grand Junction Police Department achieves professional accreditation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has once again met or exceeded extensive requirements to maintain professional accreditation through the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.

Its a year long process where the police department has to go through about 200 standards to gain this accreditation level. Those standards include ethics, organization, and crime prevention. The point is to take professionalism to the next level.

The accreditation serves as an acknowledgement that our law enforcement agency has documented operations and procedures in place that clearly define the role of a peace officer, and that enhance the quality of services provided. Out of more than 230 law enforcement agencies in Colorado, less than 50 are currently accredited.

