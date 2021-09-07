Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the course of the next five weeks, the Colorado Department of Transportation will be hosting pop-up career fairs across the state, in hopes of hiring for permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance positions.

There is a variety of available job positions, including:

CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation.

Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired) Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver’s license. Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required.

Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required)

Permanent positions with CDOT include full benefits, worth an average of $16,669 a year, and promotional opportunities. Some positions and locations offer a housing stipend. All positions include paid sick leave.

On average, temporary seasonal positions last up to nine months. However, seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while working in the temporary position.

It is important to note, being a resident of Colorado is not required for any positions.

“At each career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Kristi Graham-Gitkind. “I encourage people to apply if they’re interested in a transportation career that provides steady pay, good benefits, and a high-level of job satisfaction from providing impactful, meaningful work that serves the traveling public.”

CDOT career fairs will be held at CDOT offices or maintenance facilities. Masks are required. Attendants should keep in mind that positions are available in the towns and cities listed below as well as the greater geographic area.

SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201)

Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (1185 County Road 16, Fairplay, CO 80440)

SOUTHWEST COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (20581 U.S. 160, Durango, CO 81301)

NORTHEAST COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon. (10601 W. 10th St., Greeley, CO 80634)

WEST-CENTRAL COLORADO

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (1198 S. Adams Ave., Silverthorne, CO 80498)

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (14764 U.S. 40, Empire, CO 80438)

WESTERN COLORADO

Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (10519 U.S. 6, Gypsum, CO 81637)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (202 Centennial St. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601)

Thursday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (2328 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505)

NORTHWEST COLORADO

Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (583 Topaz Ave., Granby, CO 80446)

DENVER AREA

Saturday, October 2, 8 a.m. to noon. (18500 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011)

For more information about the career fairs or to apply online, please visit codot.gov/employment.

