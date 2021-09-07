Air Quality Health Advisory issued for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued by Mesa County Public Health. The advisory is set to expire on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. At this time, no open burning is allowed.

MCPH issued the advisory due to the Air Quality Index reaching the moderate range. When air quality is in the moderate or higher range, there’s an increased risk for people in sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and young children. If visibility is less than five miles due to smoke, the smoke has reached levels that can be unhealthy.

MCPH recommends residents to take the following precautions:

Avoid heavy outdoor exertion such as running or other forms of exercise.

Keep your indoor air clean and stay inside as much as possible.

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution. You want to keep your indoor air as clean as possible. Do not vacuum. It stirs up dust in your home. Do not smoke tobacco in your home. Do not burn candles, fireplaces or gas stoves.



Reactions to the AQI reaching the moderate range, can include symptoms of:

Irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat

Coughing

Chest tightness

Shortness of breath

MCPH recommends individuals who are concerned about their health to contact their healthcare provider.

For more information on air quality conditions and alerts, including real-time readings through a community-sourced monitoring system called Purple Air, please visit health.mesacounty.us/.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.