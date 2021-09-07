20-year-old crashes vehicle into Fruita roundabout

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the weekend, a vehicle crashed into the base of a newly built sculpture on the Fruita roundabout.

On Saturday, Sept. 4 around 11:30 p.m., 20-year-old Ashton Atwood crashed his car through the concrete barrier of the roundabout at the Fruita exit of I-70 eastbound.

Fruita Police Department responded to the incident. The police department believes speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Police report that Atwood was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was issued a citation for Careless Driving.

At this time, there is no word on if Atwood was taken to the hospital or suffered any injuries.

