Nathan Martinez, 28, arrested on drug, traffic charges

According to authorities, Martinez eluded arrest and a pursuit ensued
Nathan Martinez, 28, faces numerous charges stemming from the pursuit and the subsequent discovery of drugs in the car.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested 28 year-old Nathan Martinez shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at C Rd. and 32 Rd. in Grand Junction. Martinez was driving a car with only one tail light functioning. Then the authorities came to believe the car was connected to a wanted suspect. A sheriff’s deputy sought to pull him over, but Martinez failed to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez sped through neighborhoods and ran stop signs and red lights as the authorities pursued him.

The sheriff’s office is also saying they found methamphetamine and other drug materials in the car. Martinez faces drug-related charges as well as traffic-related ones. Two other female passengers were with him. One was detained and ultimately released. The other was released but is facing charges related to drug possession as well.

A full list of charges Martinez faces follows as:

  • Two counts of vehicular eluding
  • Two counts of reckless driving
  • Two counts of reckless endangerment
  • One count of possession with the intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Two counts of resisting arrest
  • One count of lane usage violation
  • One count of vehicle not equipped with two stop lamps
  • Five counts of failure to stop for a red light
  • Five counts of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign
  • One count of aggravated driving with a revoked license
  • Two counts of failure to appear (State Code 16-2-110 F)
  • Three counts of failure to appear (State Code 16-2 110 M)

