Former Glacier Ice Arena opening under new name, River City Sportplex

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The former Glacier Ice Arena was purchased earlier this year by an anonymous buyer and the new owners are getting ready to open their doors in just a few weeks.

The ice arena will be opening under new management with a new name, River City Sportplex. They chose this name because they want to expand the rink to also be a facility for other sports such as soccer, basketball & volleyball.

The management is excited to bring back the learn to skate program to teach skating to young hockey and figure skaters. As well as keeping the former Glacier Ice arena traditions alive such as public skating, hosting events, and both adult and youth hockey leagues and programs.

”This city’s too big to not have hockey and we want to be the hub for hockey on the western slope,” said River City Sportplex General Manager Philip Flink. “We want to grow our figure skating programs as well and just create an awesome facility for the community.”

“I’m excited to work with the community & grow their program back up,” said hockey director for River City Sportplex & Grand Junction youth hockey Jackson Wilson. “I feel like a lot of people might’ve lost trust in the youth organization or the facility with everything that’s happened in the past few years. So I’m excited to be a part of the process to develop these kids, help the people, and be a resource for the community as a new facility or re-amped facility moving forward.”

The goal is to open the first week of October and the new management plans to keep the ice rink open year round.

To keep up to date, visit the River City Sportplex Facebook page.

