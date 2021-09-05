Drones in the Desert 5th annual drone race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This weekend is the 5th annual Drones in the Desert race competition. This year, it is the largest drone race in the state and Colorado Mesa University is hosting it at their track in Grand Junction. It’s part of the MultiGP’s 12 Elevated Races for the 2021 season which are the qualifiers to advance to nationals.

“We usually do it out in the desert, so to be able to do it here at CMU really means a lot,” said Drone CO. owner Chris Teal. “And to have some of the pilots we have here, we have some pro level pilots that travel the world doing this professionally full time. They’ve graced us with their presence here today which is really awesome. It’s cool to see the top dogs come out to a little town like Grand Junction.”

This is day 1 of a 2 day competition. Where drone pilots from around the country come here to compete for a spot to advance to nationals. It’s always held in Grand Junction but this is the first year CMU has hosted.

“We work with MultiGP which is the national drone racing association,” said Drones in the Desert Co-Chair Sherry Ficklin. “And this year they selected us as one of their elevated races which means that this year our race, our top 3 podium winners get automatic placement into the national championships.”

Most of the pilots built their drones from scratch, learned how to use simulators, how to pilot them, and have crashed them to learn the feel of the drone. Some of the pilots are as young as 15 years old, and some of the pilots have been flying for 10 years.

“Competing in a spot for nationals is really special because it’s highly coveted across the entire nation,” said Professional Drone Racing Pilot Timothy Ichiyasu. “There’s thousands of pilots competing for this spot. We’re just a small portion of that here today but I’m hoping to get one of those spots and eventually compete at a national level.”

The pilots practice every weekend all year long for these competitions.

“Being able to win a race like this requires a lot of different skills,” said Ichiyasu. “One of those skills is being technically knowledgeable and making sure your gear is working every single time. Another one is making sure you can handle the nerves on the track. And another one is being fast. There’s a lot of speed here. But whether all of those skills come together is gonna be seen later today.”

The competition is free to spectators. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the 3 winners moving on to the nationals will be announced.

To find out more, visit https://dronesinthedesert.com/ditd/schedule-rules/

