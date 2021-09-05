Advertisement

Carmilia Car Show Festival at Lincoln Park

Carmilia car show festival
Carmilia car show festival(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the first annual Carmilia Car Show Festival held at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction. The festival had a wide variety of cars on display, vendors, music, food, and kids entertainment.

The two companies who put the event on, La Familia Music Group and Carnales Auto Club, had a vision a couple months ago to bring something different to the community that was fun for all ages.

”We can both agree that an event like this is much needed in the Western Slope,” says event organizers Manny Vargas and Edgar Quiroz. “We have car shows, we have concerts, but it’s rare when you find both things together for the younger generation as well.”

The organizers plan to host the event every year over Labor Day weekend.

