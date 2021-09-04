Kids at Central High School make countertops from epoxy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central High School held an event on Friday that got kids to have some hands-on experience with a project.

The project was making new epoxy countertops using epoxy. They had the help of a local manufacturer in town.

Levi Cornstock with Diamond Cut was helping the kids with starting and completing the project.

Kids who had the hands-on experience could mix, pour, and use a paint roller and blow torch to help adhere to the material.

“We have other activities as well, we will be doing with the kids. And we also have just a little plug for another class we have which is called Geometry and Construction. Where we actually learn geometry and integrate construction techniques and we are going to build some different things,” said Larry White, a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) teacher at Central High School.

It is the first out of four countertop projects the school is offering. The recent project replaced two much-needed countertops.

