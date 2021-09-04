The Friday Night Blitz - Week Two, September 3
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and results from Week 2 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Fruita 22, Montrose 26
Palisade 8, Central 12
Glenwood Springs 13, Rifle 7
Grand Valley 34, Coal Ridge 7
Center 28, Olathe 22
Delta 49, Salida 0
Cedaredge 13, Cortez 28
Dove Creek 54, Rangely 6
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.