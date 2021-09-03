Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 2
Highlights from CMU Football, Men’s Soccer and Varsity Softball
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have highlights from across the Grand Valley; CMU Football, CMU Men’s Soccer and Varsity Girls Softball Palisade vs Grand Junction.
Notable Scores:
Football
William Jewell vs Colorado Mesa 3-40
Soccer
Texas Permian Basin vs Colorado Mesa 0-3
Varsity Softball
Palisade vs Grand Junction 17-0
