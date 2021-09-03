Single-engine plane crashes into hayfield near Delta

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A single-engine Skyline Cessna crashed in Delta on Friday.

According to officials, no one was injured in the crash.

Authorities say they received a call reporting a single plane crash at I road and 1525 road. When they arrived they say the pilot was walking around the plane.

The single-engine Skyline Cessna was on its top in a hayfield.

An initial investigation determined the plane had engine trouble before it went down. The pilot was returning to Delta Blake Field, where it took off a half-hour earlier.

The FAA will be leading the investigation as to why the plane crashed into a hay field.

