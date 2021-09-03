September declared as Recovery Month in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Governor Jared Polis declared September as National Recovery Month in Colorado as overdose deaths spiked in 2020, as part of a rising trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment says nearly 1,500 Coloradans died from and overdose in 2020, which 38% higher than 2019.

National Recovery Month aims to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders, while raising awareness of available treatments that can help those living with addiction.

“It’s critical to lift up stories of recovery as we empower those working to overcome substance use disorders,” said Colorado Department of Human Services executive director Michelle Barnes. “We are honored to recognize September as Recovery Month in Colorado and continue our efforts to reduce stigma and expand treatment so everyone can get the care they need.”

Over the next four years, Colorado is expected to get $113 million in federal funding to go towards substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services, $55 million of which were funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations and American Rescue Plan Act stimulus packages.

The Office of Behavioral Health says it’s working to overhaul its marketing and outreach campaigns that encourage people to find help if they need it.

The state is also investing more in recovery house, which could help provide a safe substance free living environment for those seeking help. Later on this month, Oxford House, a recovery housing nonprofit is set to open its 100th facility in Colorado, a house for women in recovery and their children.

“Over the course of the last decade, our organization has remained dedicated to achieve this milestone. The announcement of our 100th house is presented with pride and gratitude, and with sincere thanks offered to the recovery community organizations and behavioral health providers who helped make this possible,” said Taylor Wright, senior outreach coordinator with Oxford House Colorado. “Our team considers it a remarkable opportunity to celebrate and present this accomplishment during Recovery Month in Colorado.”

Anyone who may be concerned about their substance use or even a loved one’s use can speak to a trained professional with Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. For more information visit coloradocrisisservices.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.