Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Buddy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our pet of the week, Buddy!

His bio: “I am very sweet, and love to be right next to my people. Your space is my space! I love to go for walks, but I am easily distracted, so bring treats to keep me from pulling you around. But make sure the treats fit my special diet. I do like to dig in the yard when I don’t have my favorite squeaky, stuffed toy or my people. I’ve always been the center of attention so if you have a dog, I will need to meet them first.”

Buddy is currently up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.