Residential flooding concerns in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Fruita has been dealing with some flooding concerns in various neighborhoods throughout the summer after heavy rainfall. However, one local woman says this has been going on in her subdivision for the past 5 years and something needs to be done.

She said this is the third time this summer she has experienced major flooding around her house in her subdivision, called Holly Park West in Fruita. She told me it happens after every heavy rainfall. But this incident she woke up to this morning has been the worst yet.

“I woke up this morning and not only was the street flooded way past my house, but it was over my sandbags and had gotten in my crawl space, my crawl space was entirely flooded,” said Fruita resident Susan Haines.

She has tried using sandbags but it made no difference in controlling the flooding damage. She says her yard and crawl space are flooded and damaged and the water comes up to her knees. She said at least 10 homes in the subdivision are dealing with the flooding.

Residents say this neighborhood is not on the flood warning maps, confusing them about why this is happening. The City of Fruita says this is because the areas are too small to show up on the FEMA maps.

We are told subdivisions are designed to be lower in elevation than the main streets to collect water and keep ponds off of main roads. These areas have storm drains and pipes that route the water away from neighborhoods. However, when these get blocked or clogged, flooding can occur. Which is what residents believe is going on.

“I’m not sure there wasn’t some blockage because of the fact that the ponding in the street relative to the elevation of the water in the detention pond seem to suggest that it’s blocked a little but,” said City of Fruita engineer Sam Atkins. “So once we get everything pumped down, then we’re gonna go in there and do some inspection of the lines and make sure that there’s nothing blocking those lines so they’ll function better in the future.”

Susan believes there is a confusion going on between the water lines. As some of the lines belong to the city of Fruita and some are the property of the Grand Valley Drainage District. Causing her to believe there is a maintenance issue, determining who’s responsible for keeping them clear.

“I can’t get a single call from anyone,” said Susan. “I heard that some of the pipelines, the drainage pipelines, are different diameters in different areas. So if you have a big pipeline draining into a small pipeline it backs up. I’ve been told it’s garbage in the system. I’ve been told all kinds of stuff.”

Susan says she is very concerned about the integrity of her property and her house. She says the driveway is cracked, her crawl space is damaged, and her family can barely get in & out of the house.

