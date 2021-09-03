GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - September is Ovarian Cancer month, and the Bilger family had an encounter with Ovarian Cancer.

The Bilger family lost their daughter/sister, Jodi Brammeier, at the age of 44 to Ovarian Cancer.

In 2008, she diagnosed with stage four Ovarian Cancer.

Jodi believes that if she got diagnosed earlier, that her chances of survival would have been higher.

During the last few months of Jodi’s life, she wanted to do something for those battling and survivors of Ovarian Cancer.

Jodi and a few women started Jodi’s Race for Awareness that includes a run/walk.

Jodi’s Race for Awareness became the second-largest Ovarian Cancer run/walk event in the country.

They hold the race every year in City Park in Denver on June 12.

“They wanted to find something postive out of the horrible Ovarin Cancer. Wanted to find a postive light and move away from more of the negative part of it and do something postive and start a race. Bring people out, bring awareness and I think if people are more aware, then people know it more and of course, they are less likely to get it,” said Michael Bilger, brother of Jodi.

Bilger said that he would like to see the race expand to more states, but the cost of putting on a race can get expensive.

The non-profit organization, Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA), provides programs and resources to support those effect by Ovarian Cancer.

COCA mentions that September is Ovarian Cancer Month. The color for Ovarian Cancer is teal, and wearing teal happens on September 3.

Some facts about Ovarian Cancer that COCA mentions are that it is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in females in the country.

There is no screening test for the disease, so knowing some of the signs and symptoms early can help tackle the disease early.

Signs of Ovarian Cancer can include persistent bloating, eating less and feeling fuller, abdominal pain, and trouble with urination or bowel habits.

COCA mentions that many of these symptoms can mimic those of other cancers or other related illnesses and that it is crucial to see a doctor right away.

