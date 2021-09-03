Advertisement

Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope to celebrate Hunger Action month

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - September is Hunger Action month and Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope is holding a family friendly event to help do their part.

The event is called Family Night and it will be held September 17 from 6-8:30pm at their warehouse in Palisade. Volunteers of any age can sign up online to help sort and pack food to do their part to help the community.

The Food Bank’s partnership with the Kids Aid Backpack program has also resumed, which provides kids with nutritious food on Fridays to last them through the weekend.

Food Bank of the Rockies is also now accepting food donations of non perishables, such as canned proteins, rice, beans, and other canned goods. But they still prefer monetary donations.

