Colorado Parks and Wildlife tips for safety Labor Day weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging everyone to plan ahead and practice safety as it anticipates full parks and campgrounds, heavy traffic on hiking trails and crowded boat ramps and swim beaches over Labor Day weekend.

CPW reminds everyone to respect wildlife, wear life jackets when on or near the water and be mindful of campfires as they celebrate the end of summer.

Colorado outdoor spaces continue to see explosive growth in attendance. On a holiday weekend, expect lines and potential gate closures if parking lots are full. Peak times at parks are generally 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. To help prepare for a more comfortable outdoor experience, check weather conditions for where you plan to visit and bring extra water and layers in case the weather fluctuates.

Have a backup plan. With the recent wildfires and mudslides, some roads and trails may be closed for safety reasons. Tools such as the Colorado Trail Explorer app (COTREX) provide additional outdoor opportunities in the surrounding areas if your desired trailhead, park or location is crowded or closed.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.