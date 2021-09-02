Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
The cliffside along Roan Creek in De Beque was strengthened over the summer to protect at-risk...
Flood damage possible in Mesa Co. communities with heavy rains expected
Richard Palmer, a 44-year-old registered sex offender, is being held without bail after police...
10-year-old girl screams, fights to escape sex offender in Utah
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vaccine requirement approved for Colorado healthcare workers

Latest News

The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
COVID delays Tom Cruise movies
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted