Mesa County Workforce held job fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Workforce held a job fair on Wednesday that was open for everyone to attend.

Different corporations were at the event and were more significant than the previous job fair held by Mesa County Workforce.

One corporation attended the event with a primary focus on veterans and in Mesa County.

The VA Western Colorado, Health Care System, attended the event today. They were looking for those interested in working for the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

The different job opportunities presented at the event included Medical Technologist, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA), Medical Support Assistant (MSA), and Environment Management Services (EMS).

