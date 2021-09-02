Mesa Co. voters to approve or deny marijuana cultivation in the county

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa Co. voters will have the option to allow marijuana cultivation in unincorporated parts of the county or to keep the current ban come November.

The County Commissioners agreed to put the question on the ballot this past Monday. In 2010, voters did not vote to allow the sale or growth of marijuana in the county. Since then, municipalities within Mesa Co. like Palisade, Grand Junction, and De Beque have approved marijuana sales. Commissioner Janet Rowland is saying she thinks it makes sense to grow it here if it is being sold here. However, at the end of the day, she says it is up to the voters to decide.

According to her, ”It has been the industry side that we’ve been hearing things, in particular we had one of the gentleman at our hearing who was making the request. He grows plants, and flowers, used to grow hemp, so this would just be one more product that he would grow here, but he has training and background in doing it right, and we thought it’d be better to have someone locally doing that as opposed to someone coming in from the Eastern Slope.”

The county says they’re hearing from businesses telling them marijuana growth would create more jobs in Mesa Co.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.