Advertisement

Mesa Co. voters to approve or deny marijuana cultivation in the county

The measure will appear on ballots this upcoming Nov.
The cultivation of marijuana is currently not permitted in Mesa Co., Colo.
The cultivation of marijuana is currently not permitted in Mesa Co., Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa Co. voters will have the option to allow marijuana cultivation in unincorporated parts of the county or to keep the current ban come November.

The County Commissioners agreed to put the question on the ballot this past Monday. In 2010, voters did not vote to allow the sale or growth of marijuana in the county. Since then, municipalities within Mesa Co. like Palisade, Grand Junction, and De Beque have approved marijuana sales. Commissioner Janet Rowland is saying she thinks it makes sense to grow it here if it is being sold here. However, at the end of the day, she says it is up to the voters to decide.

According to her, ”It has been the industry side that we’ve been hearing things, in particular we had one of the gentleman at our hearing who was making the request. He grows plants, and flowers, used to grow hemp, so this would just be one more product that he would grow here, but he has training and background in doing it right, and we thought it’d be better to have someone locally doing that as opposed to someone coming in from the Eastern Slope.”

The county says they’re hearing from businesses telling them marijuana growth would create more jobs in Mesa Co.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
Some in attendance carried American flags, signs, or candles as a sign of their support.
Son of Montrose resident among servicemen killed in Afghanistan
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vaccine requirement approved for Colorado healthcare workers
The cliffside along Roan Creek in De Beque was strengthened over the summer to protect at-risk...
Flood damage possible in Mesa Co. communities with heavy rains expected
Margaret Tompkins, RN, pictured on the left, was among those protesting on Monday.
Vaccine requirement protests continue in Grand Junction

Latest News

Mesa County Workforce holding job fair at main building with the public looking at different...
Mesa County Workforce held job fair
CDOT workers put super sac in Blue Gulch area
CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac
Bureau of Land Management begins horse round up
Rain
Rain will help drought but not fix it