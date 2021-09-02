Bureau of Land Management begins horse round up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will round up hundreds of wild horses near Craig Colorado in what the agency is calling an emergency operation to thin the herds. The round up begins today and is expected to last around two or three weeks. The BLM plans to remove 733 mustangs which is estimated to be around 80% of the population.

This aggressive goal set by the BLM has attracted the attention of horse advocates and sparked protests at the Denver Capitol. Governor Jared Polis has said that he has received an “outpouring” of letters from people opposed to the roundups and has reached out to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to question if the “gather” is necessary.

