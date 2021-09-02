Ale trail app mixing beer and philanthropy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Rotary club has partnered with local breweries to combine the city’s love of beer and philanthropy. Through the Donor Trail app, people buying beer around town can direct the net proceeds to local charities.

People download the free Donor Trail app and select the Grand Valley Ale Trail. The app features an interactive map of the participating businesses, as well as descriptions and links to their websites. For $20 a user kicks off their personal journey on the Trail to visit the featured breweries, pubs, and restaurants. The $20 quickly pays for itself with an electronic coupon to use at each location on the trail and the “hikers” can track their progress on the Ale Trail app.

Proceeds will benefit: Meals on Wheels, Roice-Hurst Humane Society, The Center for Children, and, the Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club which supports various other non-profits throughout the Grand Valley.

