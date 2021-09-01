Upcoming Labor Day closures for City of Grand Junction and Mesa County
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County will be closing certain amenities and offices on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. Listed below are Labor Day closures and changes for the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County.
City of Grand Junction:
- City of Grand Junction Administrative Offices will be closed.
- No trash pickup on Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day through the remainder of the week.
- No recycling collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day through the remainder of the week.
- Parking meters will be free on Monday. This includes parking meters in Downtown Grand Junction and the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
Mesa County Closures:
- Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Surveyor, Treasurer (544 Rood Ave.)
- Clerk and Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (200 S. Spruce St.)
- Composting Facility, Hazardous Waste, Solid Waste Administration (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Department of Human Services (510 29 1/2 Road)
- District Attorney’s Office (125 N. Spruce St.)
- Facilities and Fairgrounds (2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (525 S. 6th St.)
- Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road)
- Public Works, Building, and Planning (971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.)
- Regional Transportation Planning Office (525 S. 6th St.)
- Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (215 Rice St.)
- Tri-River CSU Extension (2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Workforce Center (512 29 1/2 Road)
Mesa County Alternate Hours:
- Animal Services (971A Coffman Rd.) will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Important to note:
The Labor Day closures do not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services (all locations), and the Sheriff’s Office - jail, patrol, emergency services (215 Rice St.). They will all still be open and operational.
