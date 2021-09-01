Advertisement

Rain will help drought but not fix it

Rain
Rain(WHSV)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Despite the recent rain our drought is far from over but experts say it certainly will help. There are many layers to drought that can’t be solved with one wet day. It takes a while for water to soak into the ground when it rains. Long enough that when we get heavy downpours, only a small percentage of that rain actually soaks in.

When we see rain showers moving through the valley it’s very encouraging to water providers, since last year was extremely dry. They hope it helps saturate the ground enough now, so that the snow pack we get from this upcoming winter, will ultimately lead to better run off next year.

In General, rainfall over a wide area, something that would go a long way toward drought relief, has been very rare in 2021 according to experts. Residents still have to do anything they can to conserve water to avoid drought rates. A few years ago the state of Colorado made it legal for residents to collect up to 110 gallons of rain water on one property so customers can take advantage of installing rain barrels or rain collection systems and use them to water outdoors.

Water providers that pull from the Colorado River are still concerned about flooding from burn scars and what ends up in the river because it can be difficult to treat and can decrease water quality.

