Monday Labor Day closures for City of Montrose

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

City of Montrose Closures:

  • City Hall
  • Downtown Visitor Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Animal Shelter
  • Montrose Pavilion
  • City Shop

Important to note:

  • Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.
  • The city’s trash pickup and recycling collection schedule has been modified.
    • Residents south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. Highway 50 will receive trash pickup services on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
    • Residents north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. Highway 50 will receive trash pickup services on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
    • Recycling collection normally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 will occur on Friday, Sept. 10.

