Monday Labor Day closures for City of Montrose
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
City of Montrose Closures:
- City Hall
- Downtown Visitor Center
- Municipal Court
- Animal Shelter
- Montrose Pavilion
- City Shop
Important to note:
- Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.
- The city’s trash pickup and recycling collection schedule has been modified.
- Residents south of San Juan Avenue and U.S. Highway 50 will receive trash pickup services on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
- Residents north of San Juan Avenue and U.S. Highway 50 will receive trash pickup services on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
- Recycling collection normally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 will occur on Friday, Sept. 10.
