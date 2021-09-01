Advertisement

Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks

Red Mountain Pass Closure
Red Mountain Pass Closure(San Miguel Power Association)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lengthy morning and afternoon road closures on Red Mountain Pass will begin on Monday, Sept. 13 and conclude on Friday, Sept. 24. These closures are required for the San Miguel Power Association to conduct power line reconstruction work on the pass.

Travel Impacts:

Red Mountain Pass, also known as the Million Dollar Highway, sits on U.S. Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton. During these closures, there will be an alternate western route in place for motorists. These routes will be U.S. 160, CO 145 and 62 (through Mancos, Dolores, Telluride, and Ridgway).

Important to Note:

  • Red Mountain Pass will be opened during the evenings and weekends.
  • The following work schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other emergency circumstances.

Work Schedule:

  • Monday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 16
    • ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    • ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m.
    • ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 17
    • ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    • ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m.
    • ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24
    • ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    • ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m.
    • ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.

For more information on this project, please visit the San Miguel Power Association website.

More information can also be found on this flyer.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some in attendance carried American flags, signs, or candles as a sign of their support.
Son of Montrose resident among servicemen killed in Afghanistan
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vaccine requirement approved for Colorado healthcare workers
Margaret Tompkins, RN, pictured on the left, was among those protesting on Monday.
Vaccine requirement protests continue in Grand Junction
The cliffside along Roan Creek in De Beque was strengthened over the summer to protect at-risk...
Flood damage possible in Mesa Co. communities with heavy rains expected
Crosswalk on 12th Street
Crosswalk safety around CMU

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Monday Labor Day closures for City of Montrose
City and County offices in Mesa and Montrose will be closed for Labor Day
Upcoming Labor Day closures for City of Grand Junction and Mesa County
Colorado State Patrol launching "Slow the Roll"campaign to remind drivers to obey speed limits
Speeding continues to be a problem, especially with younger drivers
Boys Soccer GJ Central vs Palisade
Sports Highlights - Tuesday, August 31