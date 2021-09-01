Flood damage possible in Mesa Co. communities with heavy rains expected

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With rains expected to be coming through Mesa Co. on Wed. and Thurs., some residents may be at risk for flood damage. Last year’s Pine Gulch Fire burned away vegetation that absorbed rainwater. When rains come, areas downstream can be impacted by the higher water flows.

Homes close to the Bookcliffs are especially impacted by this, according to the county. Mesa Co. is sharing information on what residents can do to protect themselves and their property.

According to Carrie Gudorf, Regulatory Programs Manager for Mesa Co.’s Engineering Dept., “Sandbags are available at our Mesa Co. Road and Bridges shops. People can some and fill up sandbags for free if they feel like there’s areas near their home they’d like to protect. That’s going to be the last defensible mechanism. Buying flood insurance is going to be your best mechanism.”

The effects of the Pine Gulch Fire are still very much with a number of county residents. This summer, Mesa Co. strengthened the cliffside along Roan Creek in De Beque as flood waters coming down put homes there at risk.

According to meteorologist Zack Webster, “Anytime you get a really dry ground, and then you get an inch of rain or so, just all at one time, you can start running into some flooding issues, and as always we have to be weary about some potential flooding concern around those burn scar areas, like the Pine Gulch Fire burn area and the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.”

Gudorf is saying the possibility of floodwaters and damage coming is on the county’s radar, and they are prepared to respond. “We have our emergency manager that is keeping an eye on everything. We have them out there look at when there’s rain, heavy rain that is expected. We also have our road and bridge crews that are ready, and that are going to be ready to deploy at any time if we need to get culverts cleaned and things like that.”

In addition to communities near De Beque, Gudorf explained that those near Cameo and along Big Salt Wash should be on the lookout as well. The county is urging residents to seek high ground in the event of a flood and not to drive through it.

