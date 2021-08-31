Advertisement

Social Security Card no longer required at DMV

The Federal Trade Commission is warning of yet another round of scam phone calls claiming your social security number is about to be suspended because of fraudulent use.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A recent change in federal guidance regarding Social Security verification no longer requires Coloradans to bring physical proof of Social Security Number to the DMV.

Coloradans can now provide their SSNs verbally at driver license offices instead of presenting their physical Social Security Card. The DMV will continue to verify the number Coloradans provide with the Social Security Administration to ensure the data matches. This will ensure SSNs match and are accurate.

It is important to note, this change only affects Coloradans applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or identification cards, it does not affect the other criteria to obtain a Colorado credential. For complete DMV ID requirements, click here.

The DMV is also currently working on expanding their online options, to allow the DMV to bring even more essential services to Coloradans. These online services include license and ID card renewals, vehicles registration renewals, paying a traffic ticket, motor vehicle records, first-time vehicle registration, and more. Click here to access DMV’s online services.

