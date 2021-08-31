Advertisement

Renovations coming to Lincoln Park stadium

The project totals $11.7 million
The entrance to Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Major renovations are coming to the Lincoln Park stadium in Grand Junction. The city’s Parks and Recreation department briefed City Council on the project at a workshop Monday evening.

New entryways, upgraded audio-visual systems, and new grandstands are in the works, among other improvements. Construction is slated to start on Sep. 20. The estimated cost for the improvements: $11.7 million. Funding is coming from a number of sources. Those include the stadium’s Certificate of Participation proceeds, Colorado Mesa University, the city, and grants.

