Renovations coming to Lincoln Park stadium

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Major renovations are coming to the Lincoln Park stadium in Grand Junction. The city’s Parks and Recreation department briefed City Council on the project at a workshop Monday evening.

New entryways, upgraded audio-visual systems, and new grandstands are in the works, among other improvements. Construction is slated to start on Sep. 20. The estimated cost for the improvements: $11.7 million. Funding is coming from a number of sources. Those include the stadium’s Certificate of Participation proceeds, Colorado Mesa University, the city, and grants.

