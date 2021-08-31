Crosswalk safety around CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The crosswalks on the intersection of 12th Street and Orchard Avenue across from CMU have become a big safety issue over the last couple weeks as they get a lot of pedestrian use. The crosswalks have highly visible yellow flashing lights when activated by a pedestrian, but that doesn’t make them perfectly safe.

Some pedestrians have not been looking up from their phones before crossing. They simply press the button and walk into the road, hoping cars will stop, But that is not always the case. The same goes for bikers. There are signs to remind bikers to dismount before crossing. Some bikers will not stop and dismount, resulting in accidents.

“We still need drivers to be aware of pedestrian traffic and watching for them,” said Grand Junction Police Officer Shane Holtz. “Also we need the pedestrians to be watching for traffic. And prior to walking in front of any cars, we ask that they make eye contact or something to try to make sure everybody sees everybody before they start walking in front of cars.”

But pedestrian and bikers are only half of the problem. Police say drivers also need to be alert, aware of their surroundings, look ahead, and proactively scan crosswalk areas before approaching.

“I walk this crosswalk pretty much everyday because I park across the street,” said CMU Sophomore Anna Toney. “And this crosswalk is very dangerous because even when you click the button you don’t really know if the cars are gonna stop or not. Sometimes they’re too close to stop so they’ll just keep going. So it is pretty scary. Me & my friend almost got hit late at night 1 time, this was last semester but it was pretty close.”

Since classes began 2 weeks ago there have already been 2 accidents between pedestrians and vehicles. One person is still currently in the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Last year there were a total of 7 accidents from the misuse of these crosswalks.

“Whether it’s somebody in your car, outside your car, on the phone, any of those kinds of things. If we can eliminate the distractions, we can be less likely to be in a crash,” said Officer Holtz. “And same with the pedestrians, walking seems pretty easy, but you start getting distracted and you can step into traffic.”

The Grand Junction Police Department says accidents in this area can all been avoided if everyone does their part to remain alert to their surroundings.

