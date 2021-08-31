Crews expect full containment of Wild Horse Fire by end of day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, DeBeque Fire Protection District, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control are working together on a fire burning on the Book Cliffs. The fire is located approximately 10 miles north of Grand Junction in the Book Cliffs, and has been mapped at 99 acres.

The Wild Horse Fire is a weed fire that started on Saturday, Aug. 28 around 3 p.m., it was determined to be caused by a lightning strike. During this time, crews were able to get an air-craft in to work on controlling the blaze.

Despite windy conditions, firefighters have contained approximately 90% of the fire. Resources on scene include two engines and two Type 2 Handcrews. Full containment of the fire is expected by the end of the day and full control by Thursday, Sept. 2.

No evacuation orders were issued.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.