Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

