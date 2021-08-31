Athlete of the Week: Austin Griffin

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose Indians running back Austin Griffin is our Athlete of the Week.

Griffin absolutely dominated to open up the season against Central, scoring two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Montrose beat the Warriors 46-6 on Thursday night. Even after finding the end zone twice, along with triple digit rushing yards, Griffin stayed humble, giving the credit to his offensive line.

“It’s not all me, I couldn’t do anything without the linemen,” he explained following the season opener. “They gave me those touchdowns, so while I’d like to take the credit, it’s only partially me. We can’t do anything without our awesome coaching staff and our awesome linemen.”

Griffin just began his senior year at Montrose High School, and he’s already put together an impressive career on the football field. Yet despite being voted all-conference last year, head coach Brett Mertens has seen a notable improvement so far in 20-21.

“Austin had a great year last year, and he’s worked even harder this offseason,” Mertens says. “He’s possibly our most improved player, and that’s crazy because he was all-conference last year and honorable mention all-state.”

Not only does Griffin start at running back, he is also an integral part of the Indians defense. Griffin is a starting linebacker, as well, part of the unit which held Central to just six points in their opening game.

“He’s ready to have a big year on both sides of the ball, he had some great hits on defense,” Mertens added, while also raving about Griffin’s leadership ability as a senior. “[Austin] is a key for us -- it’s fun to see him out there flying around and having fun.”

Griffin leads a strong group of seniors trying to win a state title this fall. Montrose is the 7th-ranked football team in Colorado, and they’ll face maybe their toughest test of the season this weekend against Fruita Monument.

