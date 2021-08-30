Advertisement

Red Cross Western Colorado chapter deploys local volunteers to help with hurricane Ida

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana.(Andrea Robinson / KPLC)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the landfall of hurricane Ida hitting, The Red Cross Western Colorado chapter has prepositioned local volunteers from both Colorado and Wyoming to be there to support the disaster cause needs and will be deploying more as the situation unfolds.

Right now that number is approaching twenty members who are already on the ground or in route. Each volunteer will be deployed for two or three weeks at a time.

The volunteers have been trained extensively to deal with disaster spiritual care and disaster health service so by the time they hit the ground they are ready to go. The Red Cross is ninety percent volunteer work force so with out them they wouldn’t be able to deliver their mission.

