D51 Student Bus Pass Program

Grand Valley Transit - KJCT
Grand Valley Transit - KJCT
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Transit and Mesa County Workforce Center are teaming up to offer free bus fare to all District 51 middle and high school students through the D51 Student Bus Pass Program.

Students younger than middle school (age 11 and under) can ride GVT for free with a paying adult through Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The program follows the GVT Fixed Route, will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, and will run until Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

In order for students to ride for free, parents must first complete the student bus pass form (available here in English and Spanish). Students can then pick up a Free Ride Sticker and attach it to their student ID. Free Ride Stickers are available at all middle and high schools, the D51 admin building, Mesa County Public Libraries, and the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Office.

